Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 331,984 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 331,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $58.60 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

