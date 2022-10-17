Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $535,680. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AMPH opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.