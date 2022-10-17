Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 364,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 36,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 237,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.