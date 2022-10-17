Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

