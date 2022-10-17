Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

