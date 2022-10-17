Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

