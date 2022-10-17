Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

