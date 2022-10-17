Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 57,039 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 74,633.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.