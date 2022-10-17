Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 7,061 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $622.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

