Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Crocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

