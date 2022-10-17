Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $18,926,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $12,049,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 379.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $4,543,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

