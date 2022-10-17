Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 88,662 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in APA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

APA Stock Down 4.6 %

APA opened at $39.93 on Monday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

