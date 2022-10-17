Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $27.80 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

