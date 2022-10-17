Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 13,028 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 869.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $183.43 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average of $191.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

