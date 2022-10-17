Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 27,539 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

