Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 42,674 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.