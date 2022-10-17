Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 47,898 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 9.6 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 215.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.