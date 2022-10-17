Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,692 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Vanguard by 916.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AVD opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

