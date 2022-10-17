Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. American Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

