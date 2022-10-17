Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 106.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

