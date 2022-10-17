Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $765.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

