Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pentair Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

