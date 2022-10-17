Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

