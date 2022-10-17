Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

