Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.78 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in eHealth by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in eHealth by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eHealth by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 471,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

