Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,828 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 730,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 251,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

