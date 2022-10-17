Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 59.2% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 447,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 166,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,721,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.98. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

