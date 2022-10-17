Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $380.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

