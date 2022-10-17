Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

HAFC stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $762.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 39.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

