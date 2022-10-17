Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 116,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 887,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN opened at $25.87 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

