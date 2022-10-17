Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,210,000 after buying an additional 1,574,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

