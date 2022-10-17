Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,655,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

