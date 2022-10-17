Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 27,778 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.86 on Monday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

