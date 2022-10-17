Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 9,590 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.81 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

