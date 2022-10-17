Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

