Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,227,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AZZ by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $34.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

