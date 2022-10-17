Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $596,325,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 31.3% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

