Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $510.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

