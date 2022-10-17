Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,811 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $263.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.22. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.