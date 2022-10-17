Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,742 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

IRTC opened at $116.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

