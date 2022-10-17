Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 153.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $221.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

