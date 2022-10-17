Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,254 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $17.06 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Myers Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.