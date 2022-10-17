Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 163,818 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 47.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

