Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 176,927 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,927 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.77 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
