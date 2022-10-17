Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 176,927 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,927 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.77 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

