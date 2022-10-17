Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,797,206 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,797,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 38,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.4% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6 %

KMI stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

