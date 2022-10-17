Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 26,189 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

