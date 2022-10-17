Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 275,664 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,664 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.33. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

