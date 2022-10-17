Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,927 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.01%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.