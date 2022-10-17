Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,462 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $968.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.