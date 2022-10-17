Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 361,777 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

